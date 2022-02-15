Is $100+ oil dependent on conflict between Ukraine and Russia?

With oil-price strategists recently calling for $100+ oil, prices up ~$10 in the past month, and an apparent cooling of tensions between Russia and Ukraine Tuesday, it's worth revisiting the conflict's potential impact on oil markets (NYSEARCA:USO).

In late January SA speculated on the conflict's implication for energy markets. At that time, it appeared energy-related sanctions would be unlikely, particularly oil-linked sanctions. Goldman released a report shortly thereafter agreeing with the conclusion, as the bank saw little risk to Russian energy flows on the back of a conflict. Since, a series of higher oil price targets have focused on surplus / deficit forecasts, largely ignoring geopolitical risks from Russia.

Goldman, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo now forecast summer 2022 prices in the $100+ range, citing increasingly tight balances and the need for prices to rise to blunt demand growth (NYSE:VLO) (NYSE:PSX). Although JPMorgan calls for up to a $30 geopolitical risk premium in their $125 Q2 price forecast, nobody on the Street is calling for reduced oil exports from Russia to drive fundamental balances. Additionally, BP (NYSE:BP) has managed to outperform the majority of integrated oil peers year to date, despite a large stake in Russian producer Rosneft, a somewhat market-based indicator pointing to sustained Russian exports.

If physical balance forecasts are unchanged despite conflict risk, perhaps financial market positioning has been the driver of higher prices. However, weekly data posted by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission "CFTC" points to relatively muted speculative positioning in the oil market, as the below chart from Goldman indicates:

This is not to say there's no reason for oil prices to fall. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) CEO Mike Wirth on the Company's Q4 earnings call said his company is planning for lower prices, as there's abundant resource to be profitably developed at today's prices. Conoco (NYSE:COP) CEO Lance indicated the market is fragile, and analysts should be worried about the pace of shale production growth (NYSE:XOM) (NYSEARCA:XLE). However, tensions in Ukraine have not been the primary focus for commodity strategists, speculators or producers. Suggesting conflict headlines are unlikely to be the primary driver of medium-term oil prices, even if tensions in the region subside.