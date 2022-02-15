Integrated Media Technology unit secures durian supply for sale
Feb. 15, 2022 9:37 AM ETIMTEBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) said its subsidiary World Integrated Supply Ecosystem (WISE) secured a minimum of 3 containers of durian product for sale in Apr. pursuant to a supply deal with CSL Durian Holding.
- WISE is expected to take delivery and sell these durians in Apr. to the Asia and China markets.
- Additional supply of containers of durian will depend on WISE's sales orders.
- WISE is a Malaysian firm engaged in providing Halal certification to qualified businesses, establishing Halal products supply chain, and selling Halal products.
- "This is our first foray in the sales of durian products, and we intend to use this as an entry into new market to promote our Halal certification, and product and services. We are now following up on enquiries from Asia and Europe interested in working with us on Halal products. We hope to open the European markets through a strategic link up with distributor(s) in Europe," said WISE CEO Dato' Megat Radzman.
- IMTE stock rose 14% following the announcement.