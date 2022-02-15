Inari begins enrolling in trial of FlowTriever system for pulmonary embolism patients
Feb. 15, 2022 9:41 AM ETInari Medical, Inc. (NARI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) said the first patient was enrolled in a trial called PEERLESS, comparing the outcomes of patients with intermediate-high risk pulmonary embolism (PE) treated with the FlowTriever system versus catheter-directed thrombolysis (CDT).
- Pulmonary embolism is a blockage in one of the pulmonary arteries in the lungs.
- PEERLESS will randomize 550 patients and will also enroll up to 150 patients in a registry cohort for patients who cannot be randomized due to an absolute contraindication to thrombolytics.
- The trial will include up to 60 centers in the U.S. and Europe.
- “From our own experience, the FlowTriever system has the potential to change the way we treat PE patients, safely removing significant clot burden while avoiding thrombolytics and procedure-related ICU stay," said Amir Kaki, Interventional Cardiologist, Ascension St. John Hospital in Michigan, who enrolled the first patient.