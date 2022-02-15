Europe receives its cheapest Bitcoin ETP, thanks to Fidelity International

Fidelity International has launched the cheapest Bitcoin (BTC-USD) exchange traded product in Europe. The Fidelity Physical Bitcoin ETP (FBTC) will come to market with a 0.75% expense ratio and list on the Deutsche Boerse and Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

To put the expense ratio into perspective, the most prominent crypto fund in the United States is the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) which has a 2% fee.

FBTC is physically backed, which means it will hold actual Bitcoin and the fund also intends to trade on the SIX Swiss Exchange shortly.

Moreover, Fidelity International said it launched FBTC following a positive survey that found that 70% of institutional respondents plan to invest in digital assets in the future, as reported by ETF Stream. FBTC aims to provide a solution for those future needs.

Bitcoin currently finds itself +4% on Tuesday and rallying +34.5% from its recent Jan. 24 low as the cryptocurrency is battling to retake the $45,000 marker, presently trading at $44,200. Moreover, while Bitcoin is trending positive of late, it is still off 35.5% from its record high of $69,000 dating back to Nov. 10.

In related Bitcoin ETP news, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has recently delayed its decision on the Bitwise Bitcoin ETP filing from Bitwise Asset Management.