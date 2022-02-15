Nasdaq partners with Rigetti to apply quantum computing to financial applications

Feb. 15, 2022

  • Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) and Rigetti Computing on Tuesday collaborated to develop quantum applications to help solve high-impact computational problems in the financial industry.
  • Among the applications that can potentially be explored are challenges in fraud detection, order matching, and risk management, the company's said.
  • Rigetti computing has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017, and serves global enterprise, government and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform.
