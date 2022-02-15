U.S. accuses Zero Hedge of spreading Russian propaganda

Tomas Ragina/iStock via Getty Images

  • U.S. intelligence officials are charging a conservative financial news/politics site critical of president Biden with amplifying Russian propaganda.
  • Zero Hedge, which covers financial markets as well as offering politics coverage that's been sharply critical of the administration, has published articles created by Moscow-controlled media that were shared by people unaware of the connection to Russian intelligence, the officials say.
  • The website has published multiple allegations of wrongdoing by President Biden's son Hunter, and has recently put out multiple articles accusing the United States of stirring up panic about Ukraine - some written by people affiliated with the Strategic Culture Foundation, sanctioned by the U.S. for allegedly taking part in interfering in the 2020 election.
  • Zero Hedge denies a relationship with the SCF, calling them "one of our hundreds of contributors."
  • U.S. intelligence named Zero Hedge along with a handful of other sites they say are directed by the SCF or linked to Russia's FSB federal security service, though Zero Hedge is the site with the significant American readership.
  • The intelligence officials have described what they say are direct communications between Russian spies and the leadership of the media outlets, but didn't release those records.
