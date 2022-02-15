JPMorgan Chase credit card delinquencies, charge-offs edge up in January
Feb. 15, 2022 9:59 AM ETJPMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Typical of the post-holiday shopping season, JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1.1%) credit card delinquency rate edged up 0.70% in January vs. 0.66% in December, a sign that credit card payments are heading to more normal patterns. A year ago, Chase's delinquency rate stood at 0.99%.
- Net charge-offs of 1.02% also crept up to 1.02% from 0.99% in December and compared with 1.97% in January 2021.
- The company's credit card receivable balance of $10.3B at the end of January slipped from $10.9B at the beginning of the month.
- For a refresher on December 2021's credit card metrics performance, click here.