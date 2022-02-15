Suncor Energy (SU -3.4%) opens lower after RBC Capital downgrades shares to Sector Perform from Outperform with a $42 price target, with analyst Greg Pardy calling the company a "show-me" story in the wake of operational missteps.

But Pardy raises his Suncor price target to $42 from $37 to reflect new commodity price estimates, including raising WTI crude to $98.30/bbl from the firm's previous estimate of $76.75/bbl.

Crude oil prices are falling sharply Tuesday, no doubt contributing to Suncor's decline; prices have slipped from seven-year highs to ~$94/bbl following news that some troops in Russia's military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to bases.

"Ultimately, we believe Suncor's operating performance - safety and reliability - will determine its path of relative market performance, but this will take time," Pardy writes.

Safety and reliability problems have been an overhang on Suncor's performance in recent quarters; as recently as January 6, a fatality occurred at the company's Base Mine plant.

Also citing relative valuation and operational issues. Suncor recently was downgraded at J.P. Morgan and Tudor Pickering Holt.