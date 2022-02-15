Wix.com Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 10:21 AM ETWix.com Ltd. (WIX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.42 (-1300.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $332.8M (+17.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WIX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.