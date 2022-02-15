Sunoco LP Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 10:22 AM ETSunoco LP (SUN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.6B (+80.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SUN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.