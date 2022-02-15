Hilton Worldwide Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 10:23 AM ETHilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (+840.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.78B (+100.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HLT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.