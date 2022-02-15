Generac Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 10:24 AM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Generac (NYSE:GNRC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.41 (+13.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.02B (+34.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GNRC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.