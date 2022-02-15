Vulcan Materials Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 10:28 AM ETVulcan Materials Company (VMC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (+9.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.59B (+34.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VMC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.