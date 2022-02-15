Champions Oncology, GigaMune collaborate on next-gen T cell therapies
Feb. 15, 2022 10:33 AM ETChampions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Champions Oncology (CSBR +2.2%) is collaborating with GigaMune for next generation T cell therapies and cancer diagnostics.
- The partnership will combine Champions' novel autologous Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) platform with GigaMune's T Cell Receptor (TCR) Discovery platform to accelerate the development of next generation T cell therapies and cancer diagnostics, through the identification of novel TCR sequences.
- The planned partnership will use GigaMune's proprietary TCR discovery and validation workflow to create a library of natively paired TCR sequences derived from Champions' Autologous TIL platform.
- Under the agreement, Champions will have the right to select a specified number of TCRs from the library for further, wholly owned, development. The remaining libraries will be jointly owned by Champions and GigaMune for commercialization, with commercial efforts led by Champions.
- "With these TCR libraries co-developed with GigaMune, we plan to explore the possible development of novel cell therapies, expand upon our early detection efforts, and commercialize the bulk of the TCR libraries through partnerships and our Lumin platform," said Champions President and CEO Ronnie Morris.