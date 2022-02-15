Analog Devices Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 10:30 AM ETAnalog Devices, Inc. (ADI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.78 (+23.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.61B (+67.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 0 downward.