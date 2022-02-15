General Motors aims to restart Bolt production in early April

General Motors Company (GM +2.1%) told employees that it plans to restart production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV in early April 4 after a shutdown of a few months to work through a recall of 141K Bolts for battery fire risk.

The Detroit News reported that the automaker plans to bring some employees back the week of March 21 for training to support production of the Bolt-based Cruise autonomous vehicles.

GM statement: "We appreciate the patience customers have shown throughout the recall. While continuing to complete module replacements, GM will resume production at its Orion Township, MI, plant the week of April 4, 2022... We remain committed to Bolt EV and EUV and this decision will allow us to simultaneously replace battery modules and resume retail sales soon, which were strong before the recall."

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on General Motors (NYSE:GM) flipped to Strong Buy from Hold on February 8.