SFL Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 10:32 AM ETSFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- SFL (NYSE:SFL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (+119.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $153.21M (+33.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SFL has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.