Crocs Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 10:33 AM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.90 (+79.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $580.71M (+41.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CROX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.