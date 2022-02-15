Garmin Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 10:33 AM ETGarmin Ltd. (GRMN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.43 (-17.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.38B (+2.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GRMN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.