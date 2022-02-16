Shopify Q4 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Feb. 16, 2022 2:00 AM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The cloud-based commerce company, Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, before market open.
- Analysts expect mixed results in 4Q21. EPS is expected to sink 16.9% Y/Y to $1.31, revenue is forecast to rise 37.2% Y/Y to $1.34B.
- Peer comparison
- Shopify's share price rose 8% after Amazon reported Q4 results.
- Amazon during the holiday season faced higher costs driven by labor supply shortages and inflationary pressures in Q4.
- Key metrics
- Investors will keep an eye on the GMV growth. In a blog, the company announced $6.3B sales on Black Friday/Cyber Monday, up 23% Y/Y. The company expects GMV in Q4 to continue to grow substantially faster than the commerce market.
- "It took 15 years for our merchants to get to $200 billion in cumulative GMV, and just 16 months to double that to $400 billion," the company stated in Q3 report.
- Earning history
- Shares fell 4% after reporting Q3 results. Earnings trailed estimates in more normalized spending atmosphere. The company snapped its seven-quarter beat last quarter, after missing estimates by 41 cents.
- Over the last 2 years, SHOP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.