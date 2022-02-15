Westinghouse Air Brake Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 10:36 AM ETWestinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (+19.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.18B (+7.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WAB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.