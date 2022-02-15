Ryder Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 10:37 AM ETRyder System, Inc. (R)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Ryder (NYSE:R) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.49 (+200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.48B (+12.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, R has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.