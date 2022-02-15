TC Energy's Q4 profit slips from last year but edges expectations

Feb. 15, 2022 10:40 AM ETTC Energy Corporation (TRP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Oil production and extraction in Canada. Oil pump jack and oil barrels with UCanadian flag.

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

TC Energy (TRP +0.2%) edges higher in early trading after posting slightly better than expected Q4 earnings while revenues rose to nearly C$3.6B from nearly C$3.3B in the year-earlier quarter.

TC said it is advancing $24B of commercially secured projects, including $6.5B that are expected to enter service in 2022.

The company also increased its quarterly dividend to $0.90/share from $0.87, marking the 22nd consecutive year the board has raised the dividend.

Comparable Q4 earnings fell to C$1B, or C$1.06/share, from C$1.1B, or C$1.15/share, in the same period last year, while comparable EBITDA rose 3% Y/Y to C$2.4B, compared with C$2.37B analyst consensus estimate, citing increased earnings in U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines primarily from higher Columbia Gas transportation rates.

For the full year, TC reported comparable earnings rose to C$4.2B compared to $3.9B for the comparable period in 2020; comparable funds generated from operations totaled $7.4B, in-line with 2020 results.

TC said the Coastal GasLink project is 59% complete but anticipates project costs will increase significantly along with a delay to project completion compared to the original project cost and schedule.

TC Energy shares have gained 17% during the past year and 12% YTD.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.