TC Energy (TRP +0.2%) edges higher in early trading after posting slightly better than expected Q4 earnings while revenues rose to nearly C$3.6B from nearly C$3.3B in the year-earlier quarter.

TC said it is advancing $24B of commercially secured projects, including $6.5B that are expected to enter service in 2022.

The company also increased its quarterly dividend to $0.90/share from $0.87, marking the 22nd consecutive year the board has raised the dividend.

Comparable Q4 earnings fell to C$1B, or C$1.06/share, from C$1.1B, or C$1.15/share, in the same period last year, while comparable EBITDA rose 3% Y/Y to C$2.4B, compared with C$2.37B analyst consensus estimate, citing increased earnings in U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines primarily from higher Columbia Gas transportation rates.

For the full year, TC reported comparable earnings rose to C$4.2B compared to $3.9B for the comparable period in 2020; comparable funds generated from operations totaled $7.4B, in-line with 2020 results.

TC said the Coastal GasLink project is 59% complete but anticipates project costs will increase significantly along with a delay to project completion compared to the original project cost and schedule.

TC Energy shares have gained 17% during the past year and 12% YTD.