Roblox under fire for hosting sexually explicit games

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) has come under siege after a media report found the online game has been infiltrated by sex games.

According to an investigation done by the BBC, Roblox (RBLX) users create "condos," where people can talk about sex and their avatars can engage in various sexual acts, with the company's rules tossed aside.

In a statement to the BBC, Roblox (RBLX) acknowledged that "an extremely small subset of users ... deliberately try to break the rules," adding that it is continuously taking the games offline using both automated and manual systems.

"We conduct a safety review of every single image, video, and audio file uploaded to Roblox, using a combination of human and machine detection," the San Francisco-based company added.

Roblox shares were lower in Tuesday trading, falling nearly 1% to $67.87, having reversed course from earlier in the session.

Roblox reports fourth-quarter earnings after the close of trading on Tuesday. Analysts expect it to lose 7 cents per share on $781.71 million in revenue during the period.

Hedge fund Tiger Global trimmed its stake in Roblox, holding 4.58 million shares as of the end of the fourth-quarter, down from 17.43 million in the third-quarter.