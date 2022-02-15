Albemarle Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 (-16.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $889.88M (+1.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.