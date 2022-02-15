Nutrien Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETNutrien Ltd. (NTR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.35 (+879.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.51B (+60.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NTR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.