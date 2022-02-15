Marathon Oil Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ET
- Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (+566.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.54B (+87.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MRO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.