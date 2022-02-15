Tronox Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETTronox Holdings plc (TROX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Tronox (NYSE:TROX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (+200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $859.39M (+9.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TROX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.