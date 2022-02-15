Pioneer Natural Resources Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETPioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.87 (+261.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.79B (+157.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PXD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.