Host Hotels & Resorts Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETHost Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.09 (-28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $899.68M (+237.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HST has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.