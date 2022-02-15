Antero Midstream Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETAntero Midstream Corporation (AM)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (+9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $204M (+0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.