Pegasystems Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETPegasystems Inc. (PEGA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $342.86M (+14.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PEGA has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.