Antero Resources Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (+2233.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.39B (+6.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, AR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
