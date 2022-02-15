Antero Resources Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETAntero Resources Corporation (AR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA7 Comments
- Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (+2233.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.39B (+6.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.