STAG Industrial Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 15, 2022 11:06 AM ETSTAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (+6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $147.33M (+13.4% Y/Y).
  • Earning history.
  • The company topped estimates over the last four quarters.
  • The company nudge its 2021 FFO guidance during Q3 results.
  • The company will announce FY22 FFO guidance during its Q4 results. Analyst expects FFO of $2.17
  • The SA Quant rating, SA Authors and Wall St. average rating is buy. STAG ranks 3rd among the industrial REIT stocks.
  • Over the last 1 year, STAG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
