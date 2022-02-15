STAG Industrial Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 11:06 AM ETSTAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (+6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $147.33M (+13.4% Y/Y).
- Earning history.
- The company topped estimates over the last four quarters.
- The company nudge its 2021 FFO guidance during Q3 results.
- The company will announce FY22 FFO guidance during its Q4 results. Analyst expects FFO of $2.17
- The SA Quant rating, SA Authors and Wall St. average rating is buy. STAG ranks 3rd among the industrial REIT stocks.
- Over the last 1 year, STAG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.