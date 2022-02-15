Star Bulk Carriers Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETStar Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.52 (+740.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $377.26M (+102.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SBLK has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.