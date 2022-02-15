UFP Industries Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETUFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.20 (+17.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.73B (+24.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UFPI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.