American Water Works Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETAmerican Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (+9.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AWK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.