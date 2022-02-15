Seth Klarman's Baupost exits eBay, adds Fiserv, NortonLifeLock

Feb. 15, 2022 11:10 AM ETeBay Inc. (EBAY), FISV, NLOKMU, WTW, QRVO, SJR, FB, IFF, EHCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments

  • Seth Klarman's Baupost fund took new positions in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) with 3.05M shares, NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) with 5.78M shares, and Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) with 716K shares during Q4 2021, according to its 13F filing.
  • Closed out positions in eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR), and International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF).
  • Increased stakes in Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) to ~5.95M shares from 5.08M shares and Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WTW) to 1.25M shares from 1.00M shares
  • Decreased holdings in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to 3.25M shares from 7.16M shares and Meta (NASDAQ:FB) to ~985K shares from ~1.55M shares.
  • In Q3, Baupost trimmed eBay (EBAY) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stakes, while adding Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Verint (NASDAQ:VRNT)
