Shell moves to divest North Sea gas assets
Feb. 15, 2022 11:12 AM ETEQNR, BP, PMOIF, SHELBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Shell (NYSE:SHEL) is preparing to sell stakes in two natural gas producing clusters in the British North Sea, according to Reuters.
- The Clipper Hub and Leman Alpha complex could fetch as much as $1b for the supermajor.
- Shell (SHEL) has sold a number of aging upstream assets in the North Sea in recent years, including a $3.8b sale to Harbour Energy (OTCPK:PMOIF) in 2017.
- The Company recently canceled plans to develop the Cambo field in the UK North Sea, in what many speculated marked the end of large offshore UK projects.
- BP (NYSE:BP) and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) are currently working through development plans for Rosebank and Clair South in the basin, though no final decisions have been made.