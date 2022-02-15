Shell moves to divest North Sea gas assets

Feb. 15, 2022 11:12 AM ETEQNR, BP, PMOIF, SHELBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor5 Comments

Industrial oil rig offshore platform construction site on the North Sea coast

piola666/E+ via Getty Images

  • Shell (NYSE:SHEL) is preparing to sell stakes in two natural gas producing clusters in the British North Sea, according to Reuters.
  • The Clipper Hub and Leman Alpha complex could fetch as much as $1b for the supermajor.
  • Shell (SHEL) has sold a number of aging upstream assets in the North Sea in recent years, including a $3.8b sale to Harbour Energy (OTCPK:PMOIF) in 2017.
  • The Company recently canceled plans to develop the Cambo field in the UK North Sea, in what many speculated marked the end of large offshore UK projects.
  • BP (NYSE:BP) and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) are currently working through development plans for Rosebank and Clair South in the basin, though no final decisions have been made.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.