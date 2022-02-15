Outset Medical Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETOutset Medical, Inc. (OM)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.67 (-11.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $26.43M (+53.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.