KAR Auction Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETKAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- KAR Auction (NYSE:KAR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (+400.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $509.61M (-3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KAR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.