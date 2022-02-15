Allot stock sinks to near 2-year low despite in-line Q4 earnings

  • Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) stock sank 21% to its lowest level since Mar. 2020 despite the firm reporting Q4 results that were largely in line with Street expectations.
  • Q4 non-GAAP EPS was -$0.06, in-line with consensus estimate, vs. $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. Revenue grew 4.9% to $41M.

  • ALLT expects 2022 revenues to be $147M-153M vs. consensus estimate of $151.9M.

  • Additional recurring security deals are expected to be executed in 2022, providing incremental MAR of over $180M. Dec. 2022 total ARR is estimated to be $61M-73M, up more than 40% vs. 2021 at the midpoint.

  • ALLT also announced $40M private financing from Lynrock Lake Master Fund, a fund managed by Lynrock Lake.

  • 668.4K shares changed hands as of 11.12 am ET vs. ALLT's avg. vol. of 264.1K.

  • Allot stock has declined 34.9% over the past 1 year.

