Allot stock sinks to near 2-year low despite in-line Q4 earnings
Feb. 15, 2022 11:16 AM ETAllot Ltd. (ALLT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) stock sank 21% to its lowest level since Mar. 2020 despite the firm reporting Q4 results that were largely in line with Street expectations.
- Q4 non-GAAP EPS was -$0.06, in-line with consensus estimate, vs. $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. Revenue grew 4.9% to $41M.
ALLT expects 2022 revenues to be $147M-153M vs. consensus estimate of $151.9M.
Additional recurring security deals are expected to be executed in 2022, providing incremental MAR of over $180M. Dec. 2022 total ARR is estimated to be $61M-73M, up more than 40% vs. 2021 at the midpoint.
ALLT also announced $40M private financing from Lynrock Lake Master Fund, a fund managed by Lynrock Lake.
668.4K shares changed hands as of 11.12 am ET vs. ALLT's avg. vol. of 264.1K.
Allot stock has declined 34.9% over the past 1 year.