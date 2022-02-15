LGI Homes reports a dip in Q4 earnings, revenue, backlog

Feb. 15, 2022 11:16 AM ETLGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

  • LGI Homes (LGIH +5.0%) reported a drop of 18.4% in net income to $111.3M or $4.61 basic EPS and $4.53 diluted EPS; net income before taxes narrowed 13.9% to $143.4M.
  • Home sales revenues decreased 10.7% to $801.1M while home closed decreased 25.9% to 2,526 homes; average sales price increased 20.4%.
  • As of Dec.31, 2021, owned lots increased to 54,867 and controlled lots increased to 36,978 for total owned and controlled lots of 91,845; active selling communities decreased 12.9% to 101.
  • As of Dec.31, 2021, ending backlog stood at 2,055 homes (-30.7%) while ending backlog value stood at $659.2M (-15%).
  • Total liquidity of $371.8M at Dec. 31, 2021, including cash and equivalents of $50.5M and $321.3M of availability under the company's revolving credit facility.
  • The company expanded its stock repurchase program by $200M.
  • Outlook: For FY22, the company sees home closings to be between 9K and 10K; active selling communities ranging between 110 and 120. Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues will be between 26.5% and 28.5%. SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues will be between 9% and 10%.
  • With a Buy rating, SA Contributor Stella Mwende wrote in mid January that the LGI Homes stock soars as homebuilding exceeds expectations.
