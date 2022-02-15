Valmont Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETValmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Valmont (NYSE:VMI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.65 (+20.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $866.58M (+8.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VMI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.