Cinedigm stock soars 33% as Q3 revenue rises 42% Y/Y
Feb. 15, 2022 11:23 AM ETCinedigm Corp. (CIDM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Cinedigm (CIDM +32.9%) stock rose on Feb. 15, the day after it reported its FQ3 2022 results, which beat analysts' estimates.
- Revenue rose 42% Y/Y to $14.08M, driven by organic user growth, increasing market demand for the company's extensive connected television ad inventory, and the launch of new streaming channels. Cinedigm's (NASDAQ:CIDM) streaming revenue growth was also driven by continued expansion of distribution from more than 19 new distribution points.
- "We had our strongest results ever in streaming this quarter, registering triple-digit growth for the fourth quarter in row," said Cinedigm (CIDM) Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk.
- Q3 Streaming channel revenues grew 104% Y/Y. Ad-supported streaming channel revenues increased 100% Y/Y, while Subscription streaming channel revenues rose 109% Y/Y.
- The company said film and television library grew to ~40K assets owned or under management at the end of the quarter. Of that total, ~35K, or 90%, of the titles are streaming assets. This represents an increase of over 14K titles, or 69%, over the prior year quarter.
- Q3 adjusted EBITDA rose 44% to $1.3M.
- The company recorded a net loss of $0.5 million, an improvement of $9.2M versus a net loss of $9.7M in FQ3 2021.