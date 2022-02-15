Cinedigm stock soars 33% as Q3 revenue rises 42% Y/Y

Feb. 15, 2022 11:23 AM ETCinedigm Corp. (CIDM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Family watching tv and eating popcorn at home

FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

  • Cinedigm (CIDM +32.9%) stock rose on Feb. 15, the day after it reported its FQ3 2022 results, which beat analysts' estimates.
  • Revenue rose 42% Y/Y to $14.08M, driven by organic user growth, increasing market demand for the company's extensive connected television ad inventory, and the launch of new streaming channels. Cinedigm's (NASDAQ:CIDM) streaming revenue growth was also driven by continued expansion of distribution from more than 19 new distribution points.
  • "We had our strongest results ever in streaming this quarter, registering triple-digit growth for the fourth quarter in row," said Cinedigm (CIDM) Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk.
  • Q3 Streaming channel revenues grew 104% Y/Y. Ad-supported streaming channel revenues increased 100% Y/Y, while Subscription streaming channel revenues rose 109% Y/Y.
  • The company said film and television library grew to ~40K assets owned or under management at the end of the quarter. Of that total, ~35K, or 90%, of the titles are streaming assets. This represents an increase of over 14K titles, or 69%, over the prior year quarter.
  • Q3 adjusted EBITDA rose 44% to $1.3M.
  • The company recorded a net loss of $0.5 million, an improvement of $9.2M versus a net loss of $9.7M in FQ3 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.