Treasury Undersecretary for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang said Tuesday there is a risk that stablecoins are not really backed dollar-for-dollar.

While stablecoin issuers usually claim to have a one-to-one backing, "assets may not be able to deliver a $1 under stress periods, issues around redemption and undisclosed fees," she told lawmakers in a hearing entitled, “Examining the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets Report on Stablecoins.” Liang added that the redemption issues ultimately create "run risks."

Despite a slew of concerns surrounding stablecoins from collateral backing to systemic risks, Liang sees stablecoins as an efficient payment method, and said there is no reason why a privately-developed stablecoin and a U.S. central bank digital currency could not coexist. So far the U.S. has been neutral on the idea of implementing a CBDC. Earlier this month, the New York Federal Reserve said stablecoins are unlikely to become the future of payments.

Some of the largest stablecoins, a subset of the ~$1.75T cryptocurrency market, by market cap include: Tether (USDT-USD) with a $798.52B market cap, USDC (USDC-USD) with a $52.50B market cap, TerraUSD (UST-USD), Binance USD (BUSD-USD) and Dai (DAI-USD).

Earlier in February, Nellie Liang said tech firms should not issue stablecoins.