Alkermes Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 11:23 AM ETAlkermes plc (ALKS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 16, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.17 (+70% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $308.69M (+10.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALKS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.