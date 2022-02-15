Lone Pine Capital takes new positions in Mastercard & Visa

Feb. 15, 2022

Sarajevo - Bosnia and Herzegovina- 25 January 2017: closeup pile of credit cards, Visa payWawe and MasterCard, credit, debit. On laptop keyboard.

2Ban/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Lone Pine Capital, the Greenwich Connecticut based private investment management firm, took new positions in Block, Inc (NYSE:SQ), Mastercard (NYSE:MA), and Visa (NYSE:V), totaling 277K shares, 4.82M shares, and 4.83M shares, respectively according to its latest 13F filing.

Additionally, the fund also added key positions in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to ~617K shares from ~361K, DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) to ~8.25M shares from ~7.46M, and also added positions in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to ~33.47M shares from ~22.63M.

Moreover, Lone Pine Capital also exited positions in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).

The fund also reduced positions in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to ~1M shares from ~1.95M shares and UnitedHealth Group to ~2.29M shares from ~3M shares.

