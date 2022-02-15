BGC Partners Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 11:27 AM ETBGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 16, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.17 (+30.8% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $485.95M (+1.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BGCP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.