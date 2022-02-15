Community Health Systems Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETCommunity Health Systems, Inc. (CYH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-40.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.16B (+1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CYH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.